Zakos (Haitian-style tacos)/ Bon Gout BBQ, Miami

(WSVN) - A Little Haiti restaurant is cooking up tacos with a twist that will have your family begging for more. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Pierry “Wiwi” Saintjoy

The Restaurant: Bon Gout BBQ, Miami

The Dish: Zakos (Haitian-style tacos)

Ingredients:

3 corn tortillas

1/2-1 tbs. sour cream (for each tortillas)

Queso fresco (finely crumbled — as much as you prefer)

Griot — chopped (pork shoulder cubed and pre-boiled with various seasonings)

Cilantro leaves — finely chopped (to garnish)

(Optional BBQ Sauce — can use Carolina style mustard-based or Texas style made with brown sugar)

Method of Preparation:

Grill the corn tortillas until they start to bubble slightly. Apply sour cream and queso fresco, and allow to melt slightly. Fry griot cubes until golden brown. Chop when finished cooking.

Remove tortillas from grill when slightly crunchy, then fold in half and fill with fried griot.

To Plate:

Garnish with cilantro and barbecue sauces. Serve with piklies (chopped scotch bonnet peppers, cabbage and carrots pickled in vinegar and sour orange).

Serves: 3 each.

Bon Gout BBQ

99 NW 54th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-381-5464

https://www.bongoutbbq.com/

