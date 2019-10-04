Zachary Quinto hosts reboot of ‘In Search of…’ — a show trying to explain the unexplainable

Alien abductions. Time travel. No line at Starbucks. OK, maybe not that last one, but are those other things really real? Deco’s expert on all things bizarre, Alex Miranda, went searching for answers and found someone who’s on the case.

As host of “In Search of…,” Zachary Quinto is boldly going where few have gone before. Deco talked with him about the show’s new season, and the actor who’s the reason he was hired in the first place.

Zachary Quinto: “Is it possible the experts have been wrong all along? There are still important answers that need to be uncovered.”

Zachary Quinto is back trying to explain the unexplainable on season two of “In Search of…”

He got the gig because of a relationship to an old friend.

Zachary Quinto: “I think the original impetus for the creators of the show to reach out to me was really my connection to Leonard Nimoy.”

That connection is the real deal.

Both Leonard and Zachary played Mr. Spock in “Star Trek.”

Leonard Nimoy (as Mr. Spock): “Live long and prosper.”

Zachary Quinto (as Mr. Spock): “Live long and prosper.”

The late actor was also the host of “In Search of…” during its first go-round in the 1970s.

Leonard Nimoy (in “In Search of…”): “There are stories of ghosts and of hauntings to suit every taste.”

Picking up where Nimoy left off was a no-brainer for Zachary.

Zachary Quinto: “I was really open to the idea of continuing his legacy. The spirit of curiosity and adventure that he brought to the original series is something that captivated my imagination as a child.”

The show takes deep dives into mysteries that have been around for a while.

Zachary Quinto: “I would say we visit a lot more of what I like to call the “Blue-chip episodes” in season two you know the Loch Ness monster.”

Zachary Quinto (in “In Search of…): “As you can see from Gordon’s footage, there is most definitely some sort of large animal swimming across the Loch. But what could it be?”

What stories make the cut is totally up to you.

Zachary Quinto: “We were able to look at the feedback from season one and learn what audiences at History were interested in, so we kind of dialed in the topics for season two accordingly.”

We just had to ask: Any update on the next “Star Trek” movie?

Zachary Quinto: “I wish I had one for you. There’s some rumblings out there, as I’m sure you’ve read, but nothing concrete at this point, so I’ll keep you posted.”

We’re going to hold Zachary to that and to the promise he made about the future of “In Search of…”

You’ll like this one.

Zachary Quinto: “That’s season three. You’re guaranteed ‘In Search of’ parking spots in Miami.”

Zachary told us the biggest difference between the original show and the reboot is the technology that’s now available to help investigate these mysteries and myths.

“In Search of…” kicks off on History Friday night.

