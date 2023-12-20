No doubt about it, “The Iron Claw” will get its hooks in you. It’s a deep dive into one of pro wrestling’s most famous families.

Deco sat down with two of the film’s stars and emerged unhurt.

“The Iron Claw” might have a familiar ring to it, especially if you’re a wrestling fan.

The film tells the true story about the professional wrestling family, the Von Erich’s.

Zac Efron: “The physical preparation for the movie, needless to say, was intense.”

Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich and had no idea the training would be so crazy.

Zac Efron: “For about seven months, I didn’t realize it at the time, but that became the most informative thing that I had on on Kevin, I felt the way that I imagine he felt, which was sore, tired, and tight and like a warrior man.”

Jeremy Allen White says he didn’t need to do much research when it came to the role of Kerry Von Erich.

Jeremy Allen White: “These men were so loved and so there were a lot of like testimonies of people who had spent time with them, and there was a whole lot to go off getting ready to play them.”

Back in the 80s, the brothers won tons of championships in the competitive world of professional wrestling while using their signature move the Iron Claw.

Unfortunately though, with that triumph, came a tragedy more stunning than any loss in the ring.

Maura Tierney: “It’s just gorgeously, confidently shot, and I think incredibly heartbreaking. It’s like everybody is trying to do their best and that just doesn’t always in life work out.”