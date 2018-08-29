Yum! Lona joins Crave GFL Restaurant Month to serve discounted dishes in Broward

Broward has everything you crave, and Fort Lauderdale’s month-long dinner deals are here as proof.

Fort Lauderdale is now “Fork” Lauderdale, thanks to Crave.

Jessica Savage, vice president of marketing and public relations: “Crave GFL Restaurant Month is our restaurant month here in Broward County during the month of September, where we have fine dining restaurants offering great deals for discounted rates.”

During Crave, dozens of spots are offering three-course dinners for either $35 or $45.

Jessica Savage: “It’s a great time for people to get out to the restaurants, discover restaurants that they haven’t been to in a long time and even new restaurants.”

Lona at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is new to the Crave program.

Chef Israel: “Lona is a Mexican restaurant. We have a great selection of tacos and enchiladas, but we also focus on upscale Mexican dishes.”

Start out with tuna tostada or a pumpkin tamale.

Chef Israel: “It’s very nice and fluffy. It’s very soft in texture, sweet and it’s well-balanced.”

For your entrees, there’s something for everyone. They’ve got salmon, pork and beef.

Chef Israel: “Our beef is a braised beef cheek. It’s braised in red wine. It comes with a pipian mole sauce and it is on a bed of cauliflower puree.”

And for dessert…

Chef Israel: “We’re offering all of our desserts, so we’re going to have the tres leches, we’re going to be doing chocolate ganache and we’re going to be offering our coconut flan, which is very delicious.”

Lona’s Crave menu is $35, but when you get all this, it seems like a bargain.

Jenny Raincrow, customer: “Lona participating in Crave this year is phenomenal. I’m super excited. Three courses, amazing food and really great service.”

Lona’s Crave menu gives eaters full-size portions, so come hungry.

Chef Israel: “We’re serving Crave at Lona from Sept. 1 all the way through the 30th. We are offering very good dishes at a very good value, at a very good price.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lona Cocina Tequileria

321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 245-3069

https://www.lonarestaurant.com/

