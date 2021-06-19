(WSVN) - They’re a delicious side dish for a Caribbean-style dinner, or the perfect snack. Yuca fries — and dip — are what’s cooking today, as we grab a bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Plate: Yuca Fries with Cilantro-Avocado Ranch Dip, Publix Aprons Cooking School Recipes
Ingredients:
1 lb frozen yuca (3 cups)
2 cups water
Plastic wrap
2 limes, for juice
cooking spray
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 ½ teaspoons pepper, divided
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
2 medium avocados
½ bunch fresh cilantro
1 cup sour cream
1 (1 oz) packet ranch seasoning
2 cloves garlic
Method of preparation:
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Place yuca in large, microwave-safe dish with water. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high 8-10 minutes to soften. Drain and set aside to cool. Juice limes (2 tablespoons).
- Coat 2 baking sheets with spray. Dry yuca with paper towels to remove excess water, then cut lengthwise into spears. Add to large bowl: yuca fries, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and granulated garlic; toss to coat. Arrange fries in single layer on prepared baking sheets.
- Bake 20 minutes, flipping halfway through cook time, until golden brown.
- Meanwhile, halve avocados and remove pits and flesh. Add to bowl of food processor: avocados, cilantro, lime juice, sour cream, ranch seasoning, garlic cloves, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Puree until smooth.
- Serve with yuca fries.
—
