(WSVN) - They’re a delicious side dish for a Caribbean-style dinner, or the perfect snack. Yuca fries — and dip — are what’s cooking today, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Plate: Yuca Fries with Cilantro-Avocado Ranch Dip, Publix Aprons Cooking School Recipes

Ingredients:

1 lb frozen yuca (3 cups)

2 cups water

Plastic wrap

2 limes, for juice

cooking spray

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1 ½ teaspoons pepper, divided

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

2 medium avocados

½ bunch fresh cilantro

1 cup sour cream

1 (1 oz) packet ranch seasoning

2 cloves garlic

Method of preparation:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Place yuca in large, microwave-safe dish with water. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high 8-10 minutes to soften. Drain and set aside to cool. Juice limes (2 tablespoons).

Coat 2 baking sheets with spray. Dry yuca with paper towels to remove excess water, then cut lengthwise into spears. Add to large bowl: yuca fries, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and granulated garlic; toss to coat. Arrange fries in single layer on prepared baking sheets.

Bake 20 minutes, flipping halfway through cook time, until golden brown.

Meanwhile, halve avocados and remove pits and flesh. Add to bowl of food processor: avocados, cilantro, lime juice, sour cream, ranch seasoning, garlic cloves, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Puree until smooth.

Serve with yuca fries.

—

