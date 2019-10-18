YouTube sensation Randy Rainbow brings musical political satire to Miami Beach

Watching all the political drama these days is enough to give you a headache, but a comedian from South Florida wants to brighten your day. Deco sat down with YouTube star Randy Rainbow and found a pot of comedy gold.

Randy Rainbow (singing to “Mamma Mia”): “Standing there with your eyes, bulging out of his school.”

Donald Trump: “You have no idea how big this is.”

Randy Rainbow is making a career turning political mayhem into music. He’s blowing up YouTube with his parody videos mocking everyone from Rudy Giuliani…

Randy Rainbow (singing to “Mamma Mia”): “When he’s nervous he laughs, and it makes me feel scared.”

To the commander in chief.

Randy Rainbow (singing to “Borderline”): “Border lies, freaking us out while you dramatize.”

Randy Rainbow: “I’m just kind of an old lady yelling back at her television set.”

Deco caught up with Randy at the Loews Hotel on South Beach. Turns out he’s no stranger to SoFlo.

Randy Rainbow: “When I was about 9, we moved to South Florida, in Cooper City and then Plantation, and that’s where it all started for me.”

Thanks to the current news cycle, Randy says he’ll never have to change his tune.

Randy Rainbow: “It’s too much material, frankly. There’s a lot, obviously, with everything going on with Ukraine, and Rudy Giuliani is just a treasure trove of material. I just did Giuliani to the tune of ‘Mamma Mia.'”

Randy Rainbow (singing to “Mamma Mia”): “Giuliani! Girl, who let you in. Aye, aye, when will Donald leave you?”

Now Randy is taking his show on the road with “Randy Rainbow Live.” He performs Friday night at the Fillmore on Miami Beach.

Randy Rainbow: “So this is kind of me in concert, with a little more high-tech involvement. There’s a big screen behind me where you see some of the elements of my YouTube videos.”

Randy Rainbow (singing to “Private Eyes”): “Microwaves, they’re watching you.”

Randy Rainbow: “I’ve got a Broadway-caliber band behind me, and we do them live right there on stage.”

While the news may sometimes seem like a Greek tragedy, Randy just wants you to see the comedy.

Randy Rainbow: “My main goal is to be amusing and give everyone a little bit of a break.”

Randy Rainbow (singing to “Mamma Mia”): “Why, why. There’s so much he never knows. Giuliani, here he goes again.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Randy Rainbow Live

www.randyrainbow.com/tour

