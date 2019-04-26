YouTube sensation James Charles bringing ‘Sisters Tour’ to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - YouTube sensation and professional makeup artist James Charles bringing his “Sisters Tour” to Miami.

Charles revealed the tour dates to his 16 million followers earlier this week, which includes 24 stops across the country.

He’ll be stopping at the Adrienne Arsht Center on July 5.

Tickets range from $52 to $500.

The show will feature on-stage beauty tutorials, live music, games, giveaways and an interactive Q&A session with Charles himself.

Tickets are set to go on sale here at 1 p.m., Friday.

