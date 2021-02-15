YouTube personality Angelo Douillon gifts flowers to Homestead Hospital staff

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A YouTube personality made sure the frontline workers at Homestead Hospital had an extra special Valentine’s Day.

Angelo Douillon made it his mission on Sunday to give flowers to employees at the hospital, located at 975 Baptist Way.

Douillon usually passes flowers out to strangers, but for the romantic holiday, he thought he’d send a little love to members of the hardworking hospital staff.

“I know some healthcare professionals who have given their lives for this pandemic, you know, through their jobs and their sacrifice, and so I think it’s really fitting that we honor them and we constantly show our appreciation to those heroes,” he said.

He also gave out roses to each health care worker.

Douillon’s mother is also nurse at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.