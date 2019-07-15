Young stars of new ‘Lion King’ talk about voicing Simba and Nala

Before “The Lion King” roars into theaters, two of its big stars rolled into SoFlo. Actually, they are two of the movie’s “smallest” stars. Either way, they hung out with the pride of Deco, Chris Van Vliet.

“Hakuna Matata,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” They’re the songs that an 11-year old Chris Van Vliet couldn’t stop singing and annoying his parents with. Twenty-five-years later, “The Lion King” is back as a live-action movie, and Chris talked to the stars on South Beach today.

It’s the classic Disney story that we know and love, and now it’s back with a new generation of voices.

JD McCrary (as young Simba in behind-the-scenes footage of “The Lion King”): “What are we doing? There’s nothing up here.”

Eleven-year-old JD McCrary plays a young Simba, and 14-year-old Shahadi Wright Joseph is young Nala. Both of them were on South Beach on Monday and sat down with us.

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s a shame that the beautiful view is behind you and your back is to it the whole time.”

JD McCrary: “Oh, wow.”

Shahadi Wright Joseph: “I didn’t even notice that.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Well, welcome to Miami then. There you go.”

Shahadi is no stranger to playing Nala. She’s been playing her on Broadway since she was 9 years old.

Shahadi Wright Joseph: “It was basically just a shot in the dark, and and my mom and I were like, ‘Hey, let’s audition for this’ just like for fun, basically.”

JD McCrary (as young Simba in “The Lion King”): “Watch this!” *Simba makes a baby roar*

James Earl Jones (as Mufasa in “The Lion King”): “You’ll get it, Simba.”

If you saw the original, you’ll be very familiar with the story here because…

JD McCrary: “They’re technically the same movie, but not really.”

Shahadi Wright Joseph: “I think that the animation is definitely totally different. I kind of can’t even explain the technology to you even if I tried because it’s totally brand new.”

JD and Shahadi are only in part of the movie because Simba and Nala grow up and are voiced by Donald Glover and Beyoncé.

Chris Van Vliet: “When you guys were on set, were you on set with Donald Glover or Beyoncé?”

Shahadi Wright Joseph: “No, we were not. Unfortunately, no.”

JD McCray: “We did meet them, though.”

Shahadi Wright Joseph: “Yes, we did.”

JD McCray: “Yes, we did.”

Chris Van Vliet: “At the premiere?”

Shahadi Wright Joseph: “Yes.”

JD McCray: “I met Beyoncé before then and Mr. Glover, so I’ve got two one-ups, man.”

JD McCrary (singing as young Simba in behind-the-scenes footage of “The Lion King”): “Oh, I just can’t wait to be king!”

Chris Van Vliet: “In the film, you sing ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.’ As you guys sit here right now, what can you just not wait until?”

JD McCray: “My birthday.”

Shahadi Wright Joseph: “Until the movie comes out.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, that was good!”

Shahadi Wright Joseph: “That was good, yeah.”

JD McCrary: “My birthday is in three days, and it comes out the day after my birthday.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Well, happy early birthday.”

JD McCrary: “Thank you.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And congratulations on the success you’re going to have when the film comes out.”

JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph: “Thank you.”

“The Lion King” roars into theaters on Friday.

