Let the good times roll!

When you hear that, you know Mardi Gras is almost here and don’t sweat not making it to New Orleans this weekend, you can Mardi your Gras right here.

The Hollywood Mardi Gras takes over downtown Hollywood Boulevard Sunday.

And that’s no small thing.

Mark Rowe, Hollywood Mardi Gras: “This is the biggest Mardi Gras block party in South Florida, without a shadow of a doubt.”

The festival was a Hollywood tradition for decades.

After taking some time off, it’s back and ready to pick up where it left off.

Mark Rowe: “Anybody that grew up in South Florida up until the 2000s would have known Mardi Gras that took place every year in Hollywood.”

It won’t be hard to get caught up in the spirit of things.

Mark Rowe: “It’s like a massive street party. There’s like people everywhere, beads a lot of beer, a lot of food.”

Cajun lovers, listen up.

You’re gonna like this tasty bit of info.

Mark Rowe: “Our headline vendor for food is Nola Creations. They’re a food truck that won the Great Food Truck Challenge.”

They’ll be dishing out authentic Mardi Gras grub like smoked sausage and beignets that are deep-fried and covered in powered sugar.

Mark Rowe: “Just a lot of fun.”

No celebration would be complete with downing the official drink of the day.

Mickey Byrne’s bar is where you’ll find Hurricanes that will blow you away.

Jessica Martin, Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant: “We do have the Mardi Gras cocktail, which is the Hurricane, on special all day, from 1 to 7 p.m.”

Mickey’s has your thirst totally covered.

Jessica Martin: “We have Bud Light specials along with Bud Light seltzer specials, Stella.”

Let’s see.

We’ve got food, drinks … What else makes Mardi Gras so cool?

Oh, yeah, music.

Otis Cadillac (singing): “Oh, when the saints/oh, when the saints go marchin’ in/go marchin’ in/oh, when the saaints go marchin’ in.”

Otis Cadillac and his band will romp and stomp and get everybody dancing with traditional New Orleans tunes.

Otis Cadillac: “We do it up right. We do it up almost like you in n’awlins ’cause you’re walkin’ down that street, you’re gonna be havin’ fun. People gonna be dressed up. I’m gonna be there, which means you’re gonna have a ball.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hollywood Mardi Gras

Downtown Hollywood Boutique Hotel

1920 Van Buren St.

Hollywood, FL

