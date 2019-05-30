You can now have a Pokémon-themed wedding in Japan

(WSVN) - Pokémon fans across the globe can now travel to Japan to have an official Pokémon-themed wedding.

The Pokémon Company teamed up with ESCRIT, a Japanese business that focuses on wedding planning, to bring the theme to life.

The first officially licensed Pokémon wedding was held recently and, yes, there’s photos!

Custom meals with Pikachu’s signature lightning bolt tail were seen in photos provided by The Pokémon Company.

There’s even giant Pikachu mascots that greet guests and pose in your photos.

There’s also an official Pokémon wedding certificate with an adorable, unique design.

