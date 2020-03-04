You can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch “The Office”

Co-stars, Jenna Fischer, left and Steve Carell, center, along with the rest of the cast of "The Office" is honored by The Screen Actors Guild awards show for their nomination as "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series" on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2007 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

(WSVN) - Attention all lovers of “The Office,” you can now get paid to do what you probably already do for free.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the U.S. adaptation of “The Office,” USDish.com is looking to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch 15 hours of the show.

“Here’s the lowdown: the person who lands the gig will have 9 days to watch 15 hours of The Office (roughly 45 episodes),” the posting reads. “As you’re watching, you’ll need to complete a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode.”

The chosen binger will also win “The Office” swag and a Netflix gift card along with the $1,000.

Those interested in the gig will have to submit an application saying why they are the biggest “Office” fan in the world. You can also add a video submission to boost your chances of winning.

The application closes Monday, March 16, at 5 p.m. MST. For more information, click here.

