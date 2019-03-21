You can earn $1,000 to watch all 20 Marvel movies

(WSVN) - If you are a Marvel fanatic in need of some extra cash, then this may be the perfect job for you.

CableTV is looking for one lucky person who is willing to watch ALL 20 of the previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe films back-to-back.

The effort will lead up to the release of “Avengers: Endgame” on April 26.

The lucky candidate will earn $1,000 along with a number of other prizes for binging the over 40 hours worth of superhero action.

The company is looking for someone with a passion for all things Marvel and who is active on social media. The winner will have to live-tweet their experience while tagging CableTV.

The movies in order that they were released are:

MCU Phase 1

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

MCU Phase 2

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

MCU Phase 3

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

(Yes, we know Captain Marvel is not listed. We don’t know why it’s not included.)

