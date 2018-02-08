YoNutz mixes up the fried with the frozen in a shake

We all know Deco has a sweet spot and a sweet tooth for desserts. Good thing we found a spot that mixes things up. Here you can combine two of our favorite foods — something that is fried with something that is frozen.

They’re shaking up sweets at YoNutz in Sunrise.

Ahmed Amer, co-owner: “YoNutz is the ultimate dessert destination. ‘Yo’ is for our selection of yogurt ice cream, and ‘Nutz’ is for our wide selection of doughnuts.”

They feature more than a dozen types of gourmet doughnuts, and more than a dozen flavors of soft-serve ice cream, yogurt and Italian ices.

And now, you can combine them in a YoNutz shake.

Ahmed Amer: “You get to pick a doughnut, you get to pick your selection of an ice cream or yogurt, we’ll blend it together, and you’ll actually taste the doughnut in there.”

Why be plain vanilla?

Get a shake with an Oreo doughnut and cake batter frozen yogurt, or one with a chocolate and rainbow sprinkles doughnut and cotton candy Italian ice.

Ahmed Amer: “It’s the ultimate treat.”

And why stop with just doughnuts and soft serve?

Ahmed Amer: “You can go to our toppings bar and add as many toppings as you want, from adding M&Ms, to adding sour worms, to adding gummy bears.”

With this many doughnuts, frozen flavors and toppings, the combinations are endless.

Ahmed Amer: “We had someone combine two doughnuts and two ice creams all into one.”

Go for a Pink Pony and a Key lime doughnut with chocolate mint frozen yogurt.

Or, how about a peanut butter and jelly doughnut with Tiger’s Blood Italian ice?

Ahmed Amer: “Tiger’s Blood is a mixture of coconut, strawberries and watermelon.”

Dan Brown, customer: “YoNutz has amazing doughnuts, like s’mores doughnuts and Pink Pony kind of magical doughnuts, and mixing it in with their frozen yogurt and all their toppings, you get pretty creative and make some pretty cool things.”

These are your custom creations.

Ahmed Amer: “One of the popular milkshakes is vanilla ice cream with a honey-dipped cake crumble. That is just the ultimate treat.”

The shakes at YoNutz are tasty and unique … and they’re a “hole” lot of fun to create.

FOR MORE INFO:

YoNutz

121 NW 136th Ave.

Sunrise, FL 33325

(954) 846-1115

https://www.yonutzfl.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.