The end of summer means a couple of things, school starting and hurricane season is kicking up. Don’t forget that Broward has tons of amazing meal deals this time of year too.

Deco headed north to check ’em out. You aren’t gonna want to miss this bargain and your stomach is going to thank you!

For the next two months, let someone else do the cooking.

Stacy Ritter: “Dine out Lauderdale is a specialty dining program. Where a variety of restaurants in Broward County provide specialty promotions to their diners starting August.”

Come hungry! Fill up on three courses for lunch and dinner.

Stacy Ritter: “The restaurants pick the menu items usually there is a choice of appetizer, choice of main course and choice of dessert.”

The program has two price points. We like to save a buck, and YOLO Restaurant on Las Olas is OK with that!

Mehdi Amile: “The prices for Dine out Lauderdale this year are $35 or $45. YOLOY is at a fixed price of $35. We wanted our guests to get the best value for their money and wanted to attract as many people as we could to our restaurants.”

This Ft. Laudey dauty hot spot is known for its global flavors and, they’re serving up a world of yumminess.

Mehdi Amile: “For our starters I would say my favorite would be the angry fried shrimp, which would be a shrimp battered tossed in hot sauce.”

The entrees are nothing to balk at.

Mehdi Amile: “Our freebird chicken is literally half a chicken, it comes with gigante beans. It had a kick in it and you feel like you are dining in a Mediterranean country.”

Diner: “I couldn’t finish everything. It’s very generous and I think they nailed it.”

You won’t be asking where’s the beef.

Mehdi Amile: “For our steak it’s a good portion. It’s an 8oz so it’s a decent steak, it’s technically the best value you can get on our menu.”

And, every meal ends on a sweet note.

Mehdi Amile: “We do have ice cream cone, and the coconut flan brulee,”

Diner: “It tasted like heaven, heaven in a bowl. You cant beat it with the quality of food you get. it’s amazing”

For More Info:

YOLO Restaurant

333 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 523-1000

yolorestaurant.com

