YG arrested on robbery charges after Los Angeles home raid

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Rapper YG performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Rapper YG was arrested early Friday morning at his Southern California home on robbery charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was released on bond a few hours later, according to inmate records from the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the “Go Loko” artist’s residence in LA’s San Fernando Valley with a search warrant related to an on-going criminal investigation involving a robbery. Deputies took him into custody after inspecting the home, Sheriff’s officials announced in a statement.

YG, 29, also known as Keenon Jackson, was being held on $250,000 bail at the Men’s Central Jail. He is expected in court for arraignment on Jan. 28.

YG is slated to perform in a tribute to Nipsey Hussle with John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and others at the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

CNN has contacted YG’s reps for comment.

