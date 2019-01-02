Yellowfin Tuna Steak/ dōma, Miami

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef is kicking off the new year right with an easy-to-make seafood dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Vincenzo Salvatore

The Restaurant: dōma, Miami

The Dish: Yellowfin Tuna Steak

Ingredients:

6 oz. yellowfin tuna steak (1 each)

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Cannellini bean puree

2 cups cannellini beans (soaked in water for 1 hour)

1 bay leaf

1 garlic clove

Method of Preparation:

Pour beans and water into pot. Add bay leaf and garlic. Bring to boil, then turn down heat and cook for one hour. Transfer to blender and blend until pureed. Strain and serve.

Tuna steak: season with salt, pepper and oil on both sides. Add to hot grill and sear on both sides for about two minutes. Cook until medium rare or medium.

To Plate:

Spoon puree onto plate. Top with tomatoes, shaved celery and caramelized red onion. Slice tuna steak into diagonal halves and transfer to plate. Garnish with salt, pepper and olive oil.

Serves: One steak per person

Serving Suggestion:

Fiano di Avellino (white wine)

dōma

35 NE 26th St.

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 953-6946

domawynwood.com

