Yellow Bull Steakhouse in Hollywood offers 12 unlimited sides

Side orders are becoming the main event — at least at one SoFlo spot, where they’re serving up so many sides, you’ll be be-side yourself.

Yellow Bull Steakhouse in Hollywood is grilling proteins to perfection.

Monica Goberna: “Yellow Bull Steakhouse is an American steakhouse with quality food and a good experience.”

But, what really makes this place stand out.

Monica Goberna: “One of the things that makes us different is that we offer 12 unlimited sides.”

When you get your main dish, they wheel over a cart full of all-you-can-eat side dishes!

Monica Goberna: “We ask you what you would like to eat, we put it on your plate, and next time we come around, you pick whatever you want and you keep eating unlimited.”

Start with soup and salad, and then move on to rice, roasted veggies, potatoes and sweet plantains.

Monica Goberna: “The most popular side is the piemontese rice. It’s a rice with cheese and mushrooms.”

It’s always a new experience. The type of pasta, soup, even salad, changes every day.

Bruna Aiarroio, customer: “It’s really good. I enjoy all the sides. It’s amazing. Delicious.”

Side note here: Yellow Bull does have one dish that doesn’t come with unlimited sides, but something does happen at your table that you may want to take a shot at.

Monica Goberna: “The Syringe Burger is one of our most popular dishes.”

They inject a giant bacon burger with ooey, gooey cheddar cheese.

Monica Goberna: “If you are a cheese lover, and you get to dip your fries into the cheese.”

And if you have room, a dessert that’s a sizzling table side show, too.

Monica Goberna: “The Volcano is a pastry puff filled with vanilla ice cream, and we pour Belgian chocolate over it, and it sizzles on your plate.”

With this many options, you are bound to leave stuffed!

FOR MORE INFO:

Yellow Bull Steakhouse

1814 Harrison St.

Hollywood, FL 33020

954-391-9110

https://www.facebook.com/yellowbullsteakhouse/

