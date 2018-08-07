Yee-haw! Country singer Keith Urban has tab paid for by Wawa customer

Keith Urban isn’t your typical glammed out star. In fact, he can easily just blend into a crowd, and that led to a case of mistaken identity and a random act of kindness. It doesn’t stop there; he also made a bride-to-be blush big time — yee-haw!

That’s Keith Urban performing at a country concert in Massachusetts.

With him? Bride-to-be Pam Hildreth.

Pam Hildreth, bride to be: “He came on stage and was eyeballing. You could tell he was looking at posters, and that’s what he does. He seeks out posters from the stage when he starts.”

Hildreth was at his concert for her bachelorette party and the country crooner noticed her when she held up a sign.

So, he pulled Hildreth on stage.

Pam Hildreth (on stage): “We went out a couple of times.”

Keith Urban (on stage): “He turned out to be legit. What’s your fiancé’s name?”

Pam Hildreth (on stage): “Chris.”

Keith Urban (on stage): “Can we call him or something? Hello, Chris this is Keith Urban.”

Keith called Chris, Pam’s fiancé and had a little, you know, chat.

Chris Sayers, fiancé: “I saw her number, and I said, ‘Oh, hello? Pam?’ And it was Keith Urban and I could not believe it. I thought someone was pulling my leg.”

Pam Hildreth: “It was surreal. I still haven’t even come to grips with it still.”

From a memorable night to mid-afternoon delight in New Jersey.

Ruth Reed makes it a habit to pick up people’s tabs weekly at Wawa.

Especially when this happens…

Ruth Reed, customer: “It looked like he was using a card and it didn’t go through, and then he asked a young lady for $5 and I thought this is it, so I said ‘No, I’ll get it.'”

Reed decided to help out.

Ruth Reed: “And he said, ‘What’s your name?’ ‘Ruth.’ He said, ‘Ruth, I’m Keith,’ and I said, ‘That’s who you look like: Keith Urban. Do people ever tell you that you look like Keith Urban?’ And he said, ‘I am Keith Urban,’ and I said, ‘No, you’re not really.'”

Reed needed some convincing, so she got snippy wanting to know where his wife actress Nicole Kidman was and who the girl was that he was with, which happened to be Urban’s sister.

Eventually, the bodyguard was the giveaway.

Ruth Reed: “And I just fell apart, fell apart and he was gracious.”

The singer put a tip on the Wawa counter and graciously posed for a picture.

