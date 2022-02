(WSVN) - Ye is bringing the Donda experience to South Florida.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram on Sunday and announced that he will be performing his new album Donda 2 at LoanDepot Park on the Feb. 22.

The album is set to drop on the same day.

Tickets go on sale Monday at noon.

