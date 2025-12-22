MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami witnessed magic as Y100’s Jingle Ball celebrated 20 years with a night of unforgettable performances.

The iconic Sean Paul made a show-stopping red carpet appearance on Saturday as he performed at the Kaseya Center.

He set the tone for a night of headliners that included Monsta X and Nelly.

After rocking the Kaseya Center, MGK, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, kept the party going at E11EVEN Miami, giving fans two unforgettable performances in one night.

