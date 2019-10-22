Wynwood’s Fright Night Bar Crawl features 8 bars, ugly sweaters and costumes

It’s practically Halloween every day of the year in South Florida. I mean, have you ever walked along Ocean Drive on a Friday night? But now, we have an excuse to dress crazy and drink a lot. Halloween is here, and a local bar crawl is getting the party started.

This isn’t Spiderman, but it doesn’t matter. It’s almost Halloween! Let your freak flag fly!

Wynwood is gonna be turnt up for All Hallow’s Eve.

Stephanie Ardila, Fright Night Bar Crawl: “Fright Night Bar Crawl is Miami’s largest Halloween bar crawl. It’s back for its third year, where tickets include six free drinks, drink specials, no cover, eight venues, Halloween giveaways and so much more.”

You could consider that “so much more” to be ugly Halloween sweaters, which are totally acceptable here.

This one may say “cute,” but it’s definitely ugly.

Stephanie Ardila: “Costumes are always welcome, but some people just don’t like dressing up, and they want to put on something simple. What’s better than an ugly Halloween sweater?”

Dariel Gonzalez, customer: “I love it. I love it. I love the Halloween sweater. I’ve never worn it before.”

Proudly wearing your costume or sweater, make your way over to Barter or El Patio.

They’re among the eight spots along the bar crawl.

Scary good drinks will be flowing at each one.

El Patio’s got blood in their drinks!

OK, not really.

Elizabeth Toranzo, El Patio: “Any of our happy hour, well drinks — from vodka all the way to whiskey, gin, tequila, whatever you’re into — we can add the blueberry puree. It just makes it bloody and awesome.”

And our little preview here –oh boy, it’s just a taste of what’s to come.

Stephanie Ardila: “It’ll be about a thousand-plus people filling the streets of Wynwood with costumes, ugly sweaters, all kinds of things. The atmosphere’s gonna be wild. It’s gonna be crazy.”

You’ve got two options for the fright night bar crawl — this Saturday, the 26th or next Thursday, Halloween night.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fright Night Bar Crawl

www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-fright-night-bar-crawl-wynwood-tickets-62181498536

Barter Wynwood

255 NW 27th Terrace

Miami, FL 33127

786-388-0377

barterwynwood.com/

El Patio Wynwood

167 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

786-409-2241

www.elpatiowynwood.com/

