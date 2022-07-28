The calendar and your armpit sweat say it’s July, but Wynwood’s Beaker & Gray says it can feel more like Christmas if you just get into the spirit.

Well, it’s not quite Christmas yet, but that’s not stopping Beaker & Gray.

Beaker & Gray spokesperson: “The world is kind of like in a funky place right now, so we wanted to brighten everything up.”

For one day — and one day only — the restaurant wants to give you the magic of Christmas early.

Beaker & Gray spokesperson: “Christmas is the best holiday. It makes everyone happy. It makes everyone have a good time, so we decided to bring that into July.”

And that’s exactly what they want you feel walking into Beaker & Gray. You’ll find everything green, holly and jolly.

There’s even a kissing booth for that cheeky moment you’ll want to remember.

Beaker & Gray spokesperson: “The idea is that we want them to feel like they’re in Christmas.”

In the kitchen, they’re grilling up a brunch with all the comforts of the season.

Beaker & Gray spokesperson: “We’re gonna do breakfast sausage, glaze and maple, we’re gonna do cranberry jam, we’re gonna do garlic rolls, home fries.”

They’ve also got two special drinks that will fill you up with holiday cheer, a welcome rum cocktail called “The Christmas Kiss” and “The Bad Santa’s Coladita.”

Beaker & Gray spokesperson: “Everyone needs a little bit of a break from their lives, so you can come in here, have fun, remember what it’s like to be in Christmas.”

You can treat your friends and loved ones, and enjoy a bit of the yuletide spirit in the summer time.

Diner: “Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year, so I was really excited to come. It reminded me of sitting down at a family Christmas dinner.”

In order to attend Beaker & Gray’s Christmas in July you must buy tickets in advance.

For More Info:

Beaker & Gray

2637 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

305-699-2637

beakerandgray.com

To purchase tickets, click here.

