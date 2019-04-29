Wynwood Yard says goodbye with three days of events

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Wynwood Yard has become a well-known place in Miami for events and holiday celebrations, but the hot spot is celebrating one last time before moving to Doral.

Della Heiman, owner of the Wynwood Yard, announced in February that the venue will move to downtown Doral.

Prism Creative Group is hosting YardFest, a three-day celebration on May 3, 4 and 5 filled with music, spiritual wellness and activities for the whole family.

The farewell party starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, returns on Saturday at 2 p.m. and then the last day of celebration kicks off with Sunday’s Cinco De Mayo event at 2 p.m.

Each day’s event will be at the Wynwood Yard, located at 56 NW 29th St.

Condominiums will take over the venue’s current location.

To get into the event for free and to see the schedule, click here.

