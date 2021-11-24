MIAMI (WSVN) - Take a bite of something wild!

Jatto in Wynwood is bringing a taste of Peru to your table.

Aleric Constantin: “Jatto is Peruvian slang for home, crib. It’s pretty much what we want the ambiance to be when people come in. It relates even to the food. It’s very shareable. It’s very inviting. It’s very homey.”

It’s also very unique because this restaurant’s menu is anything but ordinary.

Aleric Constantin: “Our food here at Jatto is definitely on the fun and playful side.”

He’s not kidding!

Instead of boring bread and butter, these guys are serving their’s with a coffee infused colada butter and forget potato chips because at this restaurant, you’re gonna be munching on octopus chips.

Aleric Constantin: “We wanted to step out of the box. Instead of serving just a whole tentacle like everyone does, we decided to slice them up, bread them in a cornstarch and potato starch mixture. We fry them lightly, serve it with a side of botija aioli, which is a type of Peruvian olive.”

Another super unique dish is the Mr. Benedict, which is Jatto’s take on the breakfast favorite.

Aleric Constantin: “It starts off with, at the base, a nice warm and runny sous vide egg. We cover that with a tamarind and cherry vinegar panela, little bit of crispy bacon.”

Hollandaise sauce is so 2020. Hollandaise foam is another story.

Aleric Constantin: “It’s a nice warm foam that goes on top with a little bit of olive oil, paprika and chive, and then it’s served with a side of Hawaiian bread.”

You’ve heard of Dippin’ Dots, but have you ever heard of foie gras Dippin’ Dots?

Aleric Constantin: “The foie gras Dippin’ Dots pretty much tastes like a party in your mouth.”

Yep, they mean goose!

This savory dessert has a garlic and thyme pudding topped with an apricot and marsala wine jam and tons of peaches.

The cherry on top? Tons of foie gras.

Restaurant guest: “I’ve never had foie gras Dippin’ Dots, but I wasn’t scared to try it. Not at all. I would definitely come back. I love it here.”

