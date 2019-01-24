Wynwood Life offers the best of SoFlo’s coolest neighborhood in one weekend

Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood is a hotspot for dining and drinking. It’s also home to amazing art. This weekend, you can experience it all without walking 20 square blocks. We got the scoop on Wynwood Life.

Wynwood comes alive this weekend for a celebration of art, music, food and fashion.

Sarah Caceres, The Deck: “Wynwood Life is a festival that celebrates everything Wynwood has to offer. If you want to experience everything in Wynwood in one weekend, come to Wynwood Life.”

The event brings everything Miami’s hippest neighborhood has to offer under one roof!

Sarah Caceres: “We have an amazing art stage where we’re going to be showcasing something really cool that’s never been done called the Art of War. We’re going to have two teams battling it out on larger-than-life canvases. We’re going to be showcasing all the coolest DJs from all of your favorite local venues, from Shots to Coyo Taco, to our new neighbors Boombox.”

And for the clothes-minded, there’s even a fashion show.

Sarah Caceres: “We have this amazing runway where we’re featuring a lot of really cool, innovative designers. Bloomingdale’s is going to be coming in, and they’re going to be showcasing all of their latest trends for 2019.”

Guests will enjoy food and drinks from some of the area’s hottest dining destinations, including BAKAN, Wynwood’s new Mexican restaurant.

Oscar Del Rivero, chef: “We are from Mexico, and ‘bakan’ actually means ‘tortilla’ in rustic language. At Wynwood Life, we’re serving this beautiful crab taco with a touch of butter, really toasted, the beautiful tortilla and a little bit of corn, and it just makes a wonderful bite. This is a type of ceviche that in Mexico is called aguachile. We are new to the Wynwood community, and we really want to be a part of it.”

So if you haven’t experienced Wynwood like a local, this may be the perfect time to do it.

Sarah Caceres: “If you’ve ever wanted to experience everything that Wynwood has to offer, this is a way where you can come and do it in one weekend.”

Wynwood Life kicks off Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. at The Deck Wynwood.

No ticket required — the event is free!

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood Life

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 461-2700

https://www.wynwoodlife.com/

The Deck Wynwood

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 461-2700

https://www.thedeckwynwood.com/

BAKAN

2801 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 396-7080

https://www.bakanwynwood.com/

