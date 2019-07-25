Wynwood, Coral Gables spots serve up clever and unexpected dishes, drinks

You can’t judge a book by its cover — and when it comes to food, there’s usually more than meets the eye. Deco found three spots that are serving up something unexpected.

Slow your roll! Naoki Sushi in Wynwood is slicing through expectations with fresh takes on a traditional meal.

Fabrizio Prato, Naoki Sushi: “We wanted to do the sushi pizza and the sushi burrito because we think these things are pretty fun, and also, it’s easy to eat.”

Deep fried seaweed and rice, topped with tuna, avocado, and tons of sauces, make this pizza one of a kind. And the crust is an entire cream cheese and salmon roll.

The burrito also packs tons of flavor.

Fabrizio Prato: “Inside it has crab salad, salmon, tuna, sweet plantains, cream cheese and avocado.”

No chopsticks needed here. Just pick them up and eat with your hands.

Jonothon Marquez: “I’ve been eating sushi for many years, and this was very unique. I liked it a lot.”

Ready for dessert? Dig in!

At Eating House in Coral Gables, it’s fun to get a little dirty and play with your food.

Giorgio Rapicavoli, Eating House: “The Dirt Cup is one of the original desserts we’ve had on the menu, basically since we opened the restaurant.”

It might look like dirt and leaves on the outside — but trust me, you’re gonna want to eat everything inside this plant pot.

Giorgio Rapicavoli: “We start off with some vanilla ice cream, crushed pretzels on top, some salted caramel over that, a big chunky layer of Nutella mousse. Finish with some chocolate cookie crumbs and some fresh herbs.”

This treat is great for sharing, but you might wanna keep it all for yourself. Ain’t nothing wrong with that!

Daniel Cartaya, diner: “My favorite dessert. This is actually my kids’ favorite dessert. They don’t ask for a cake. They ask for their Dirt Cup. You know, put a candle on it.”

With all that good food, you need something to wash it down, and nothing says “unexpected” like a magic margarita, which is exactly what Yard House in Coral Gables is mixing up.

Bryce Quinn, Yard House: “It actually is a drink that changes colors. Start off with Don Julio tequila, a dash of bitters, a little bit of filtered water and an addition of butterfly pea flowers.”

When all of that gets put together, the margarita acquires a bright shade of blue — but it won’t stay that way for long.

Bryce Quinn: “The addition of citrus, it actually changes the color of the drink from a bright blue to a purplish-pink color.”

This drink isn’t just pretty, it’s interactive, and whoever is drinking it gets to play Houdini by adding a special agave mix.

Shannon O’Hanlon, customer: “I’ve never seen a drink before that just changes colors whenever you mix anything in, and purple’s one of my favorite colors. I love it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Naoki Sushi

3000 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

786-740-2102

www.naoki-sushi.com

Eating House Miami

804 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-448-6524

www.eatinghousemiami.com

Yard House

Shops at Merrick Park

320 San Lorenzo Ave. Space 1320

Coral Gables, FL 33146

305-447-9273

www.yardhouse.com/locations/fl/coral-gables/coral-gables-merrick-park/8323

