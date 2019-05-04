Wynwood brewery celebrates May the Fourth

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami neighborhood not so far, far away celebrated May the Fourth with ice-cold brews and a trip down memory lane.

J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood held Saturday’s event especially geared at Star Wars fans.

Owner and brewmaster Johnathan Wakefield is known for his devotion to the popular franchise. He has a taproom full of memorabilia and a Star Wars mural at the brewery.

Festivities included a live lightsaber battle, a food truck, a live DJ and the entire “Star Wars” movie saga playing in rotation on a large screen.

