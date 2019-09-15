WSVN, 7News team among winners at CCNN’s Media Excellence Awards

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Columbus High School in Southwest Miami-Dade honored local journalists at an award ceremony, and 7News was among the night’s big winners.

The 2019 Media Excellence Awards were presented by the school’s student network, CCNN, one of the most highly acclaimed student TV stations, Saturday night.

7News took home the prize for local news station of the year, but that wasn’t the only award WSVN won.

.@wsvn’s Nicole Linsalata wins @CCNNLive’s #MEA2019 award for best general assignment reporter. “When telling stories, put yourself in the other person’s shoes. If you remember that you will be good.” pic.twitter.com/gLJK3sjk7d — Howard Cohen (@HowardCohen) September 15, 2019

7News reporter Nicole Linsalata won the award for best general assignment reporter, and sports director Steve Shapiro won best sports anchor.

In addition, 7Weather chief meteorologist Phil Ferro won best weather personality.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the school’s charity partner, Autism Speaks.

