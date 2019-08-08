Writers of ‘A Quiet Place’ premiere new horror movie at Popcorn Frights Film Festival in Fort Lauderdale

It’s fright night! A popular horror film festival is kicking off this week. The featured movie is written and directed by the same duo that helped make “A Quiet Place,” and things got spooky during our interview.

Unknown character (in “Haunt”): “I just want to get out of here. We just want to leave!”

Unfortunately, you guys aren’t going anywhere.

“Haunt” is about a group of friends getting trapped in a haunted house, where the scares are real.

Unknown character (in “Haunt”): “Please, don’t hurt me.”

The movie is written and directed by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, who also co-wrote “A Quiet Place.”

The two horror flicks are very different.

Scott Beck: “‘Haunt’ is very much down and dirty. It’s ‘A Loud Place.’ It’s where every piece of our imagination comes to fruition in terms of delivering a horror roller coaster ride.”

“Haunt” is making its world premiere at Fort Lauderdale’s Savor Cinema at 9:15 p.m, Thursday. It’s part of the Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

Igor Shteyrenberg, festival director: “Popcorn Frights is the largest genre film event in southeast United States. If you have a taste for horror, this is an event you cannot miss.”

Andrew Caldwell (as Evan in “Haunt”): “I just want to go home.”

Since Bryan and Scott are so willing to terrify us with the idea of a deadly haunted house, we had to ask what they wouldn’t want to see in one.

Bryan Woods: “Oh, my gosh. What a great question. Do you have an answer to that?”

Scott Beck: “That’s a stumper! I feel like what I don’t want see in a haunted house is pure darkness.”

The guys were also part of the writing team for the upcoming “A Quiet Place” sequel, which we’ve heard very little about.

Come on, give us a scoop. Just a little bit — anything.

Bryan Woods: “Not a whole lot. I guess all we can tell you about “A Quiet Place 2″ is that it’s filming right now. It is being filmed right now, and you’ll see some familiar faces in the second movie.”

All right, we guess that’s something. We’ll take it.

In the meantime, horror fans, brace yourselves for “Haunt.”

Scott Beck: “I just really hope they start gripping their seats tighter and tighter and tighter.”

Unknown character (in “Haunt”): “Do you wanna see my face?”

Popcorn Frights is showing dozens of films through next Friday.

“Haunt” will be available in theaters and on demand on Sept. 13.

FOR MORE INFO

Popcorn Frights Film Festival

https://popcornfrights.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.