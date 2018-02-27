Mrs. Which): “We believe he is, and we’re here to help you find him.”

The three Hollywood power women star as supernatural beings who lead 13-year-old Meg Murry, her brother and her classmate on an adventure.

Storm Reid stars as Meg. She says the movie has a powerful message.

Storm Reid: “I feel like they will just leave the movie theater more confident and more uplifted.”

“A Wrinkle in Time” is based on the popular children’s book which, according to Zack Galifianakis, wasn’t lost in the making of this art.

Zack Galifianakis: “We’re hoping that we’ve done the book justice, but it is a movie, and it’s a very special movie in its own right.”

Chris Pine explains what makes it so special.

Chris Pine: “There’s action, there’s science, there’s love, there’s emotion, there’s romance.”

And according to Oprah, it’s a movie that will bring out the inner child in all of us.

Oprah Winfrey: “I’m thrilled that parents get to bring their children, and children get to bring their parents. I was saying to all my friends, ‘Go with a kid, and bring your kid at heart.'”

Oprah Winfrey (as Mrs. Which): “We are in search of warriors.”

Reese Witherspoon (as Mrs. Whatsit): “Warriors who serve the good and the light in the universe.”

Storm Reid (as Meg Murry): “You’re kidding.”

Zack Galifianakis (as The Happy Medium): “Do I look like I’m kidding?”

Storm Reid (as Meg Murry): “A little.”

Zack Galifianakis (as The Happy Medium): “I’m not.”

“A Wrinkle in Time” travels to theaters March 9.

