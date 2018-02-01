When “Wreck-It Ralph 2” hits theaters later this year, it’ll bring a ton of star power with it. You may not know their names, but you could never forget their voices. Let’s take a walk down memory lane with our favorite Disney princesses.

In the upcoming “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel, the actresses who voiced some of Disney’s most beloved princesses will be reprising the characters that changed their lives.

Jodi Benson (as Ariel) :”Oh my gosh!”

These leading ladies gave voice to Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” Jasmine in “Aladdin,” Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” Merida in “Brave” and Moana in “Moana.”

Paige O’Hara (voice of Belle): “It changed my life forever. It really did.”

Paige O’Hara (as Belle, singing): “I want adventure in the great wide somewhere…”

Paige O’Hara: “You know, Belle is still such a part of my life, and only now that I’m over 60 now, I’m painting for Disney as an artist full-time.”

While Linda Larkin, aka Jasmine, realizes how truly special these kinds of roles are.

Linda Larkin: “We have this common experience, and it’s also like a really rare experience that not a lot of actresses get to do even this. So we’re in a very small group of people.”

For Kelly Macdonald, the voice of Merida, she didn’t even realize what she had gotten herself into.

Kelly Macdonald: “I wasn’t aware when I was doing ‘Brave’ that I was a Disney princess. That information sort of got lost somewhere, and the next thing I knew, I was doing a Pixar movie, and then suddenly someone mentioned Disney, and I was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait. What?'”

And imagine carrying the weight of a blockbuster like “Moana” on your shoulders — as a teenager!

Auli’i Cravalho (as Moana): “The ocean is a friend of mine!”

Auli’i Cravalho: “I really appreciate what the character has been able to teach me. I’m 16 now, and I was 14 when we started recording, so I’ve been really able to grow with her like through the prime teen years.”

Jodi Benson would know just as well as anyone about all of the responsibility.

Jodi Benson (as Ariel): “When’s it my turn?”

She was Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” back in 1989.

Jodi Benson: “With that comes a tremendous amount of responsibility for me, which is great. It’s such a perfect match. I’m all about children and family entertainment.”

Joining the princesses in “Wreck-it Ralph 2” will be Pocahontas, Mulan, Cinderella and Snow White, along with Anna and Elsa from “Frozen.” It’s a Disney all-star team.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.