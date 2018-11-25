‘Wreck-It Ralph’ and ‘Creed’ sequels top holiday box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Movie sequels are having their own Thanksgiving feast at the box office.

Studios on Sunday said the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet” has earned an estimated $55.7 million over the three-day weekend and $84.5 million since its Wednesday opening to top the North American charts.

The Rocky spinoff “Creed II” has placed second with $35.3 million from the weekend and $55.8 million since Wednesday, far surpassing the first film’s Thanksgiving debut in 2015.

There was little left at the table for the latest version of “Robin Hood,” starring Taron Egerton. The poorly reviewed pic grossed only $14.2 million in its first five days in theaters against a reported production budget of nearly $100 million.

