MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A bounce house attraction is coming to South Florida and it will have people jumping for joy.

The Big Bounce America is bouncing into Miramar on Saturday.

“We have the world’s largest inflatable theme park. It travels all around the United States,” said Noa Visnich, Big Bounce America’s tour director.

Towering and inflatable, the biggest bounce house in the country features eight massive inflatable attractions, including the world’s biggest bounce castle.

“If you had come before, it’s even gotten bigger since then. We are now pushing over 2,000 square feet,” said Visnich. “When you put that in comparison to a normal bounce house, it’s by 10 by 10 feet, and you fit eight people at a time. We are fitting up to 400 people every hour.”

The bounce house comes with unique heights and sights, such as the brand-new deep-sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast.

“You’ll go in there expecting to get a little wet and foamy,” said Visnich.

But the fun doesn’t stop there.

“We have a giant obstacle course, 900 feet, so you can skip the gym and don’t have to worry. We have a few ball pits, a giant slide that you can race down with your friends and family,” said Visnich.

The attraction provides family-friendly thrills for all ages.

“We have our big kid session, we have a junior session, and we also do an adult-only session, so leave the kids at home with the babysitter and come be a big kid yourself,” said Visnich.

Let loose, but always remember to bring your socks.

“Make sure you bring your socks, because sneakers are off, party is on.” said Visnich.

The Big Bounce America opens this weekend and next weekend in Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway.

