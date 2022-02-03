Robots clean our floors, they wash our cars and they even perform surgery. Now, robots are taking on an even more important task, serving mixed drinks.

Robots are taking over the world!

Cecilia: “Would you rather have your cocktail fruity, sour, bubbly or classy?”

But, maybe that’s not so bad.

Elad Kobi: “She will interact with you, so you can speak with her about everything you like, and she will also mix in the cocktail.”

At least after meeting Cecilia!

Alex Miranda: “Hey, Cecilia! How are you?”

Cecilia: “I’m great.”

She’s the world’s first interactive robot bartender, using artificial intelligence and voice recognition.

Alex Miranda: “Are you married?”

Cecilia: “Yes, to my job.”

Right now, there are only four in existence, and this one is right here in SoFlo, at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Brian Connors: “This is incredibly exciting!”

Teaching students, you know, the human kind, about the latest industry tech.

Cecilia: “Then have yourself a Bombay Sapphire, Gin Gimlet, or Cuba Libre.”

With a little humor.

Ava Barnd: “If she doesn’t understand what you’re saying, she says, ‘oh sorry, I’m hungover from the night before. Can you repeat that?”

And a whole lot of sass.

Cecilia: “Ha, ha, ha. Keep your day job.”

And, pouring me a black cherry margarita.

Alex Miranda: “Ugh! Oh, my God! It’s already happening! It’s that fast!”

In under ten seconds!

Alex Miranda: “I am obsessed!”

She can even scan ID’s and.

Alex Miranda: “I would like for you to sing me a song.”

Cecilia: “Oh, Cecilia. You’re breaking my heart. You’re shaking my cocktails daily.”

She’s also spilling that bartender tea.

Cecilia: “This one guy at the bar was flirting with a girl in front of me. I told them to get a room.”

Although, she hasn’t quite nailed the emotional intelligence part.

Alex Miranda: “And no relationship is perfect, and now with Valentine’s Day later this month? I don’t know. What do you think?”

Cecilia: “That’s nice, Alex. I think I will go now.”

Not that she needs it, at her big debut later this month.

Brian Connors: “I think you might be waiting in a little bit of a line, but yeah, you’re gonna get to interact.”

At the South Beach Wine and Food Festival!

Brian Connors: “She’s going to be offering all the classic Bacardi cocktails as well as the award-winning cocktails that our students crafted at the Bacardi Center of Excellence.”

Where she’ll also remind you.

Cecilia: “Don’t drink and Deco Drive.”

Catch Cecilia at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival the weekend of the 26th. She will be there the entire time at the Grand Tasting Village.

