World’s Biggest Bounce House opens its doors at Miramar Regional Park

We’ve got a bounce house party going down in SoFlo. The guy who bounces more checks than anyone we know, Chris Van Vliet, is there.

The cool thing about taking the plunge is that you don’t need to be a kid to jump on this. This thing is open to all ages.

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, Cameron, before we get started, I’ve got to do something.”

* Chris does a somersault and flips over.*

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, now we can start. I know this is the world’s largest bounce house. How big, exactly, is this?”

Cameron Craig, The Big Bounce America: “This literally is the Guinness Book of World Records-holding biggest bounce house in the world. It is over 11,500 square feet.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Big slide, here we go. Ooooooo! Oh, man.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What are people’s reactions when they walk in here for the first time?”

Cameron Craig: “Every time you see young kids coming off or even young adults, they stand out in the front, their eyes open wide, their jaws hit the deck. They’re just amazed but his great, massive bounce house. No one’s seen anything like this before. The whole family can take part, so we do different sessions for different age groups. We do sessions in the morning for 3 and under, and then in the evening we do adults only.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Ball pit.”

*Chris jumps in.*

Chris Van Vliet: “How much does it cost to bounce around.”

Cameron Craig: “Tickets start from $16, and that get you three-hour access.”

In last week’s Keeping Up with Chris, I played a game of H.O.R.S.E basketball with Josh Richardson. He dunked; I did not get it in. on Friday, I got my redemption. So what if it’s only six feet high?

The Big Bounce America attractions, including the World’s Biggest Bounce House, are open this weekend and next weekend — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — at Miramar Regional Park. Since it sells out quickly, you are urged to buy tickets in advance.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Big Bounce America

Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33027

https://thebigbounceamerica.com/

