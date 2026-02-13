HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is getting ready for a circus stop from Cirque de Solei.

Workers erected a huge tent, known as the “Big Top” at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach on Thursday ahead of a new circus production.

The tent seats over 2,600 people and stands 62 feet high and is 167 feet in diameter.

Cirque du Soleil’s production LUZIA is inspired by Luz (light) and Lluvia (rain). It promises to transport audiences to an imaginary Mexico, featuring acrobatics and water performances.

The show opens on Feb. 19.

