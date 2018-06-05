Work out then pig out with Burn and Brunch

Eating out is great but you’ll have to pay for it in the gym. Now a new workout lets you feel the burn, then feel the brunch. Deco hit Hallandale Beach and checked out a bootcamp with a unique way to get you motivated.

The waffles, the omelets, the pastries — there’s nothing better than weekend brunch.

Now you can pig out without the guilt.

Shane Upson, Diplomat Beach Resort: “Burn and Brunch is a monthly fitness and food program that we have here at our gorgeous Diplomat Beach Resort.”

Burn and Brunch at the Diplomat Hotel in Hallandale Beach, lets you work out your body and fill your stomach.

The program pairs a boot camp with an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Shane Upson: “It starts with an hour-long bootcamp style program and then you transition to an amazing food experience.”

The burn begins at 9 a.m. on the sand, with a tough personal trainer.

Bean Statler, certified personal trainer: “The beach is great not only because resistance the sand brings, but you have the view. Your mind is not just focused on the workout.”

No wimpy workout here — these guys are gonna make you sweat.

Bean Statler: “So we did battle ropes designed to work your core. Then we move to the PRX where we work with your body, suspense training. We did sit-ups, bicycle kicks, everything core related.”

After feeling the burn — it’s time to brunch at the Diplomat’s Point Royal.

Shane Upson: “You have an all-you-can-eat amazing brunch and it’s finished off with a fabulous champaign toast. They have omelet stations, exotic fruits, applewood smoked bacon, crispy potatoes, we have fresh baked pastries.”

And if brunch doesn’t get you motivated, the beach will.

Jill Pavlov, patron: “There’s nothing that motivates you more than that beautiful, gorgeous background. The food here, there’s such an array. The omelets are some of the best omelets I’ve ever had.”

And for the sweet tooth…

Jill Pavlov: “They have these delicious doughnuts that I haven’t bit into.”

*takes bite*

Jill Pavlov: “Those are good too! Really good!”

So if you need something to egg you on, feel the burn — then enjoy the feast.

FOR MORE INFO:

Burn and Brunch at The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood

3555 S Ocean Dr.

Hollywood, FL 33019

(954) 602-8400

http://www.diplomatresort.com/default-en.html

