What:

Celebrating the Slogan Gown trend in a one-of-a-kind dress made by ISA Couture Fabrics — while exploring Miami’s famed Little Havana.

Why:

Words mean something — it’s a phrase that I live by, especially as a journalist. I pour over thousands and thousands of them a week; creating, crafting, writing and rewriting stories. Not just for television and #FavoriteThings, but in life, too. Intimate exchanges, friendly hello’s, meaningful conversations, spirited debates and heated arguments. Words are everything.

As a writer, they’re my sanctuary, my therapy, my comfort. The gift of self-expression in written form is a skill I’ve been honing since grade school. Back in the day, I wrote monster stories, alien stories, love stories and eventually human interest stories — which led me to journalism and now, blogging.

Words are an expression of our inner-most thoughts, feelings and emotions. They share joy, pain, sadness, empowerment and if you truly fall in love with them, they become art via poems, books, movies and oration. Yes, I am and will always be a “Wordy Woman”…

That’s why I can’t resist the latest haute couture fashion trend known as “Slogan Gowns.” The idea was birthed by Viktor & Rolf at this year’s Paris Fashion week. Big, beautiful ball gowns floated down the runway, featuring words & phrases like: “I’m not shy I just don’t like you,” “I am my own muse,” and “No photos please.” The slogan trend isn’t exactly new, especially with the whole “say how you really feel” on a T-shirt craze — which has exploded over the past decade.

Not to be outdone by sayings on coffee cups, purses, gym bags, shoes — the list goes on. This day and age, it’s all about expressing yourself and no word or saying is off-limits, especially if you add a hashtag. I’m partial to the “Slogan Gown” trend because of its quirky, unexpected nature. Pulling the look off isn’t easy, but with the help of ISA Couture Fabrics, originality is not a problem…

The boutique isn’t just a South Florida staple, it’s the best couture fabric store in Miami. Not only is it a family-owned business with more than 50 years experience; its owners, Jason & Jackie Castro, are working hard to modernize the way people understand & utilize fabric, hence the DALE’ dress.

They created it to celebrate the “Slogan Gown” trend, adding a unique Miami spin. Combining exquisite tulle and organza, they layered the dress with tropical personality. The detachable train gives it just the right amount of sophisticated drama. If you’re thinking “WOW, that’s a lot of dress,” well, that’s kind of the point. ISA Couture Fabrics can help any fashionista stand out in a crowd and that’s no easy task in a city that eats and breathes head-turning fashions.

Whether they’re customizing a special dress or elevating textiles for local, national and international designers, ISA Couture Fabrics is doing it like no other place in the Magic City. And, instead of just writing about it, this time I’m wearing it, too and that’s why “Wordy Woman” is one of my Favorite Things. DALE’!

Where:

ISA Couture Fabrics

200 NE 30th Street

Miami, Florida 33137

isafabrics.com

Be Social:

IG: @isacouturefabrics

FB: @isacouturefabrics

Twitter: @IsaCoutureMiami

“I like good strong words that mean something.” — Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

James Woodley Photography

Dale Dress by @isacouturefabrics

earrings: @baublebar

Sunglasses @amazonfashion

Booties: @mackinj_shoes

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Wordsmith” Auerbach

