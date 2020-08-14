‘Words on Bathroom Walls’ stars discuss film ahead of this weekend’s release

“Words on Bathroom Walls” sounds like the title of a graffiti documentary, right? It’s actually the story of a teenage kid coming to terms with serious personal issues. Deco caught up with the two young stars of this funny, frightening and, ultimately, hopeful film that opens this weekend.

Molly Parker (as character in “Words on Bathroom Walls”): “I know that you must be scared, and that it’s lonely in your head.”

Charlie Plummer stars in “Words on Bathroom Walls.”

He plays Adam, a high school student whose senior year is turned upside down by a life-changing diagnosis.

Charlie Plummer (as Adam): “I have schizophrenia, a chronic mental disorder allowing for visual and auditory hallucinations — never normal.”

Charlie had concerns about how this serious subject would be handled on-screen.

As it turns out, no worries.

Charlie Plummer: “But I got a sense from the script that, you know, it was talking about it in an honest way and also in an accessible way, and I think that was something I was really interested in.”

He didn’t have to stretch very far to play Adam, either.

Charlie Plummer: “I can feel very isolated at times. I can feel very much like, ‘Oh, I’m just alone in my own head.'”

Adam finds a friend in Maya, played by Taylor Russell.

Taylor Russell (as Maya): “I came over to intimidate you, but something tells me you’re harmless. If you need anything let me know.”

Maya doesn’t take any bull from anybody. That was a big plus for Taylor.

Taylor Russell: “You know, she is such a strong, like, blunt, kind of fearless in many ways individual, and I liked that about her.”

Taylor Russell (as Maya): “Do you have a problem with eye contact?”

Charlie Plummer (as Adam): “Do you always say exactly what comes into your mind?”

Taylor Russell (as Maya): “Well, it’s best to say exactly what you mean or nothing at all.”

Adam tries to hide his illness from Maya.

She’s got a few secrets of her own, and that’s what bonds them.

Taylor Russell: “They can really relate in a completely different way, but the core of it is the same, you know, of being seen when you don’t want to and being ashamed of the truth of you as a human being.”

Taylor Russell (as Maya): “Is that why you didn’t tell me? Because you thought that i was gonna leave?”

We wanted to know if Charlie had any secrets in high school.

Parents, if you’re watching, turn the sound down.

Charlie Plummer: “It was more like secrets from my parents probably. I don’t know if we should get into that.”

“Words on Bathroom Walls” opens in Broward theaters next week and in Miami theaters the following week.

