Women wax creative at Candle Land Miami

It certainly doesn’t feel much like fall in SoFlo, no matter how many pumpkin spice lattes you order at Starbucks. But with a good candle, you can make it smell like it is.

Deco’s setting the mood and checking out a new spot in town that’s sure to light your fire.

Francesca Kokozska: “Hi, ladies! Welcome to Candle Land.”

Now here’s a place to wax poetic.

At Candle Land Miami, you can stop and smell the rose scent.

Franchesca Kokozska: “We welcome guests to make their own candles, and we have instructors to teach the classes and help the guests along the process.”

Making your own candle starts with picking a container, and you’ve got a lot of options!

Franchesca Kokozska: “We have two different sizes to choose from and a bunch of different colors and designs.”

The next step is all about following your nose. Hit the fragrance wall and take a whiff.

Franchesca Kokozska: “We have over 20 fragrances to choose from, from woody and spicy to sweet to floral, so you can really customize your candle and make it your own.”

Once you’ve got the three wicks in place, it’s time to embrace your inner scientist.

After pouring, measuring, and weighing the fragrance liquid, it’s time to…

Noriyuki “Pat” Morita (as Mr. Miyagi in “The Karate Kid”): “Wax on, wax off.”

No, not that kind of wax. This wax!

Careful, ladies! This thing’s hot!

Franchesca Kokozska: “We mix the two together and then we pour the candle, and then the last step of the candle-making would be decorating it.”

Decorating is all about flower power. They have things like rose petals and lavender to help give your candle that added pop of color.

Franchesca Kokozska: “You can choose to do one flower, two flowers, all of the flowers. Anything you’d like. You can do a combination.”

It’ll take your candle about an hour to dry and set. And once it’s done, it’ll look like this!

Nicole Sanchez: “It was a super cool, fun, very unique experience. I’ve never made a candle before on my own, and I always have candles at home, so it was really nice to be able to customize a candle, you know pick my own scent, container and decorate it to my taste.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Candle Land Miami

2311 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

www.candlelandmiami.com

