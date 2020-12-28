With nearly $17M haul, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ sets pandemic box office record

Getting number one at the box office this year is like getting 10th place before the pandemic. It basically means that you made enough money to take the crew out to a nice dinner at Red Lobster, but one movie over Christmas weekend kicked so much butt it actually broke a record.

Hilaria Baldwin may not know how to say “cucumber,” but Gal Gadot sure knows how to spell “cash”: C-A-S-H.

“Wonder Woman 1984” came out in theaters and on HBO Max, at the same time, and the superhero did her thing, saving the world and the movie industry.

Wonder how well movies can move money during the pandemic?

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “The world needs you. You know what you need to do.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” has an answer. The sequel to 2017’s blockbuster broke a pandemic record, with almost $17 million in box office sales in the U.S. and Canada over Christmas weekend.

Connie Nielsen (as Hippolyta): “Nothing good is born from lies, and greatness is not what you think.”

Earlier this year, “The Croods: New Age” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” made about half that. The movie was also viewed by almost half of HBO Max subscribers on Christmas Day.

Gal Gadot: “She’s been around, she understands everything, she’s wiser, she’s more mature, but also, she shares the same perspective and the same problems and issues that mankind do.”

“WW84” is set in the ’80s, an era of excess. The Amazonian princess reunites with her long-lost love Steven Trevor, played by Chris Pine.

Chris Pine: “They help the other grow and become better, and I think that’s probably the best version of a healthy relationship.”

Both of them square off against media mogul Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah.

Kristen Wiig: “To have this story and character, film be about hope and love, I think that’s something that’s rare in movies in general.”

And more good news for Gal Gadot fans: Warner Bros. has already announced they’re fast-tracking “Wonder Woman 3,” which will be the final installment.

Yes, Patty Jenkins is back to direct, but other details are still under wraps.

Gal Gadot: “It’s amazing because, first of all, I’m forever grateful that I got to be the one to portray this iconic character that means so much for so many people all around the world.”

The next “Wonder Woman” is in the works, but it’s a long way from having a release date.

