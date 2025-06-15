ATLANTA (WSVN) — A 19-year-old man who is the son of a well-known actor is defying all odds after a tornado struck his home and tossed him hundreds of feet in the air.

Actor Tray Chaney, best known for his role in the HBO series “The Wire,” said he’s blown away by how positive his son Malachi has been through this terrifying experience.

“It’s been incredible. Man, I’m just so proud of my son,” said Chaney.

Chaney said Malachi is making tremendous progress after suffering severe injuries when a tornado hit their Atlanta home late last month.

“Anytime that I’m feeling down or sad — as his father, as my wife’s husband — Malachi making progress is my hope,” he said.

Chaney said strong winds picked up his son tossed him around 300 feet from their home.

The 19-year-old spent almost a week and a half in the intensive care unit.

Part of what’s lifted him is all the messages of love and support he saw when his father handed him his phone for the first time since he was taken to the hospital.

“He actually shed tears, and I say, ‘Malachi, are you in pain?’ He said, ‘No, Dad, I’m looking at my phone, and I’m looking at all of the people that’s been showing me love around the world,'” said Chaney.

Malachi is healing from a laundry list of injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

After the ICU, he was taken to a rehabilitation hospital where, Chaney said, the staff wasted no time to help him recover.

“Malachi is busier than somebody that has a 9-to-5 job,” he said. “Like, I call his phone, I can’t get in touch with him sometimes, some days. They’re like, ‘Oh, he’s busy doing therapy. Oh, he’s busy walking around.'”

Just in the first three days he’s had with therapy, Malachi is already making what his dad calls “incredible strides.”

“Today’s the day that he can actually go to the bathroom on his own. He just has to put his neck brace on. He can get out of bed on his own. He’s already eating on his own,” said Chaney, “So, just the progress, I’m like, two weeks ago, May 29th, we didn’t know that my son was going to make it.”

Malachi was even feeling good enough to record this video.

“I want to thank everybody for supporting me. It means the world, and it’s gonna be one of the greatest comebacks that you’ve ever seen in your life,” he said,

Chaney and his wife are still dealing with the loss of their home and all their belongings, but he said Malachi’s attitude and progress is carrying them through the tough times.

“He’s inspired me in ways that I don’t even think he understands,” he said.

Chaney said they don’t know how long Malachi’s recovery will be, but he is asking the public to continue sending messages of support, because they keep his son motivated as he continues his rehabilitation.

