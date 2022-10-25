We are on the cusp of the Christmas season, and there is no better way to kick off things than with Winterfest.

And you know there’s no better way to celebrate Winterfest than with a party!

The Winterfest launch party was hosted in Fort Lauderdale by the Marriot Harbor Beach Resort and Spa. It was packed full of fun and star-studded guests who were treated to a drag show before hitting the dance floor.

The grand marshals were also announced at the bash, and we’re sure you want to know who they are.

This year we have three grand marshals: Joey Fatone, Taylor Dayne and Chris Kirkpatrick.

The Winterfest parade is Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

To enter your boat to be part of the parade, click here.

