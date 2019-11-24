Winterfest kicks off holiday fun with Family Fun Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Winterfest Boat Parade doesn’t set sail until mid-December, but this weekend, revelers of all ages got a first taste of holiday fun.

The greatest show on H2O, now in its 22nd year, kicked off 2019 festivities Sunday in Fort Lauderdale at the Winterfest Family Fun Day,

Children met Santa, got their faces painted and played games all, while enjoying the view of the Fort Lauderdale River.

“It’s a great way for us to share with the community that Winterfest is coming in a couple of weeks, so it’s a free family day, lots of activities, as you can see,” said event director Dawn Read.

The Winterfest Boat Parade takes place Dec. 14.

WSVN is pleased to be a proud and longtime sponsor of the event. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.