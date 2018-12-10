HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Winterfest week is here, and festivities kicked off in style.

About 850 revelers packed the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Saturday night, for one of the hottest parties of the year: the Winterfest Black Tie Ball.

The night featured a silent auction and performances from the new Broadway musical “Anastasia.”

7News entertainment reporter and Deco Drive host Shireen Sandoval emceed the festivities, which transformed the hotel’s event center into the streets of Paris, complete with an Eiffel Tower.

“We always go with Broadway Across America, so they’ve been really terrific in giving us such amazing themes to work with over the past several years,” said Seminole Hard Rock spokesperson Susan Renneisen. “This year it’s ‘Anastasia,’ and we’re taking the journey from Russia to Paris, and now we’re in Paris.”

From “Paris,” the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will bring the fun back home to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. This year’s theme on the water is “Back to the ’80s.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.