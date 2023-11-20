FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family fun hit downtown Fort Lauderdale this weekend, just in time for the holidays.

The Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Winterfest Family Fun Day brought festive activities and more to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd St., Sunday afternoon.

Families were treated to food and live music. Organizers said their goal was for everyone to have a good time.

“It really is about our partnerships that we’ve established with our community,” said Lisa Scott-Founds, Winterfest Inc.’s president and CEO. “We’ve got beautiful – I’m getting ice on my head, the kids are playing, the snowballs, and they’re throwing them at me. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Activities included free riverboat rides, giveaways and more. Even the nearby Museum of Discovery and Science opened its doors for free after the event.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.