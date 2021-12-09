The Winterfest Boat Parade sets sail Saturday night. There’s no better way to kick off the South Florida holiday season than to watch all the fabulous-ness float by.

We know of a few watch parties up in Fort Lauderdale, where the views, the food and the drinks are just perfect.

If you want to feel like you’re really a part of the Winterfest Boat parade, make it over to Shooter’s Waterfront.

Peter Lopez (he’s a striaght shooter): “It is the place to be ’cause we’ve got 340 feet of dock space, so you’re gonna get to see the boats the ships move right beside you.”

He’s not kidding! You’re so close to the boats, you’re almost in the water.

Shooter’s knows how to throw a parade party. They’ve been at it a while!

Peter Lopez: “Shooter’s has been around 39 years, and we’ve been fortunate enough to grow with the Fort Lauderdale Winterfest Boat Parade.”

The parade is a feast for your eyes and ears, but don’t worry, you won’t go hungry or thirsty.

Peter Lopez: “Not only can you have our famous seafood tower Norme de Mar with stone crabs, shrimp, lobster, oysters, you’re also gonna be treated to some filet mignon with crab, with lobster, and it’s a beautiful dish to pair with that night with some great wine and champagne. It’s the best party in Fort Lauderdale.”

When it comes to Winterfest, maybe you’d like to be above it all, no problem.

The Kimpton Goodland Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach has a special spot picked out just for you.

Trish Pederson (up on the door): “So for the Winterfest Boat parade, they’re celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, and we are having a viewing event on our beautiful rooftop.”

Just perch yourself anywhere on the roof. You’ll catch every minute of the event.

Trish Pederson: “The view is stunning. It’s like no other view on the beach or in Fort Lauderdale.”

Your glass will be constantly filled, thanks to an open bar, and you can graze on some great stuff.

Trish Pederson: “The charcuterie board or the grazing table will be meats, cheeses, some fun sweets, jams, preserves, and have a little holiday flare to it.”

You can’t go wrong on the roof at the Kimpton Goodland.

Trish Pederson: “We have 180 degree views of the entire space. Here you’ll be able to see the entire parade from beginning to end.”

Winterfest is going to be “winner fest” for one lucky Deco viewer.

Yuppers! It’s time to find out who won the big giveaway.

Tonight, Deco Drive congratulates Gina Medina!

Gina is our Grand Marshal Experience winner, which pretty much makes her the envy of South Florida.

Congratulations, Gina! Another life made better by Deco Drive.

For more information on the Winterfest Boat parade, click here.

