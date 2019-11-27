Winter Wonderland: Bayfront Park hosts Christmas pop-up

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and right after that, it’s officially Christmastime in the city. Bayfront Park is turning into the ultimate winter wonderland, and Deco has a sneak peek.

South Florida is getting a little more merry and bright this holiday season.

Bayfront Park is lighting up downtown Miami with its holiday village. This Christmas pop-up was inspired by the Big Apple, but it’s totally got a SoFlo twist.

Tony Albelto: “Up in New York, they’re ice skating. Down here, here’s gonna be roller skating. Up there, they’re sipping on hot cocoa. We’re sipping on mojitos.”

You can’t get more festive than that! Get your skate on and rock around the park’s 50-foot, animated Christmas tree.

Tony Albeto: “Every hour, on the hour, the tree is gonna go into a light show. Nothing in South Florida exists like this.”

And don’t forget to visit the North Pole Express, where Santa’s elves can help you mail those letters to jolly ole’ Saint Nick.

Tony Albeto: “Kids, adults alike, anyone that really thinks they’ve been good and deserves something from Santa, can go ahead and drop their letter right there.”

Speaking of Kris Kringle…

Guest: “I want a set of Ninja Turtles. Can I get three Michaelangelos and real nunchucks?”

Santa: “It might be easier to get you a girlfriend.” (laughs)

Santa’s already in town, and he’s ready to have some fun!

It’s not just for the kids. The young at heart can snap a shot for the ‘gram too.

Ready to hit the sand? Enjoy some festive treats, like caramel apples and marshmallows, with a view that can’t be beat, and get your drink on with a cocktail that’s so Miami.

Tony Albeto: “We have a unique, signature drink only available here, which is a Peppermint Mojito. So imagine your favorite mojito, but garnished with a peppermint stick.

Kalysta White, guest: “Super refreshing. I’ve never had a Peppermint Mojito before. Made me feel like Christmas, really in the holiday spirit.”

Bayfront’s Holiday Village isn’t just for people! There will be a special Santa Paws Dog Park area set up for your furry friends. Because let’s face it, they’ve all been very good boys and girls.

Corinne Frankel, guest: “I can come here with my friends. We can bring our dogs. We can come hang out together and really just have a wonderful time all together celebrating the holidays.”

Bayfront’s Holiday Village opens on Friday, Nov. 29. and admission is free!

For more info on all the festivities, click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bayfront Holiday Village

Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33132

305-358-7550

https://www.bayfrontholidayvillage.com/

