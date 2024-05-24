(CNN) — Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega have an old problem on their hands.

The two star in the upcoming “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” which brings Michael Keaton back as Beetlejuice, the wacky poltergeist in the sequel to the 1998 comedy “Beetlejuice.”

Directed by Tim Burton, Catherine O’Hara also returns in the film as Lydia’s stepmother, Delia.

A new trailer for the movie shows Ryder’s Lydia Deetz and her daughter Astrid, played by Ortega, trying to summon the unspeakable.

But Astrid asks her mother who Beetlejuice is and Lydia warns her not to say it.

When Astrid says the cursed words “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!” guess who’s invited back.

According to the movie’s official synopsis, “an unexpected family tragedy brings three generations of the Deetz family” back to Winter River, Connecticut, where Beetlejuice was last brought to life.

When a portal to the afterlife is opened in the attic, trouble begins.

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem,” the synopsis adds.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” hits theaters Sept. 6. The film is distributed by Warner Bros., which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.